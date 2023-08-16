Temporary local business market coming to north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — You won't find much activity near East 36th Street North near Peoria Avenue, but two nonprofits hope to catch the eye for 120 days, beginning the first week of September through December 7.

"The overall effect is trying to build something (eventually) more permanent. And this is just to showcase what the community wants and needs, and showing them they need a space like this to be built in their community permanently,” Azael Alvarez of The Better Block Foundation told 2 News Tuesday.

The Dallas-based group agreed to set up its newest pop-up local business center to show that desire in Tulsa's Phoenix District, bringing with them a social media campaign to attract more buzz.

After previous success with food truck promotions, Phoenix Development Council's Cheryl Lawson said the upcoming market space gives valuable opportunities.

“After the launch, then it’s open for anyone to activate," Lawson said.

"(Whether) you want to do like a health fair, or if you want to sponsor something for your organization, this space will be that.”

The nonprofits are hoping to get more local businesses signed on once the spot is transformed by September 9.

That includes food trucks, local artists, and more.

Lawson said that can help in a resurgence of the Phoenix District and with it, north Tulsa.

“There was a lot of vibrant businesses, and organizations here in this community years ago, and we’re just really wanting to be that spark to bring that back and make it even better.”

