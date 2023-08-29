Teammates remember woman killed in Owasso shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A heartbreaking loss for family, friends and a women’s football team. 26-year-old Kamare Fields was killed during what police call a domestic violence situation.

“She was very quiet, but when she did speak she spoke life into you,” said Bianca Diaz.

Bianca Diaz and Dalisha Johnson both call Kamare Fields a friend. They, along with Mindy Littlefield, all met at the Tulsa Threat, a tackle women’s football league. LIttlefield was the G.M.

“From the first time she stepped on the field you could tell she was a prize,” said Mindy Littlefield.

They say Kamare had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and was loyal and kind.

“Look at her dedication,” said Dalisha Johnson. “Look at the love she exudes. That’s somebody that I would want my children to mirror themselves after.”

They couldn’t believe it when they learned she was killed.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Diaz.

“To get the initial call my heart dropped,” said Johnson. “There was a pit in my throat.”

Owasso police say on August 20th, the 26-year-old woman was shot. Officers point to her wife, school teacher Essence Fields, as her killer.

Police say a domestic violence situation led to the shooting.

“What did I miss,” said Littlefield? “What did I miss? How did I not see something like this?”

“We didn’t realize we had somebody that was closest to us suffering,” said Johnson.

Johnson, Diaz and Littlefield spent time attaching purple ribbons to their shirts. It’s a symbol to raise awareness for domestic violence and the impact it can have on families.

“She was there for us, so we’re trying to be there for her,” said Johnson.

There are resources to help if you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Intervention Services provides a number of services for our community.

You can reach their 24/7 hotline at 918-743-5763 or their website.

Also, Fields, Diaz and Johnson most recently played for the Oklahoma Rage. They say the team plans to retire Kamare’s number, 12, out of respect.

You can help with funeral expenses here.

