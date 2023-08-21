Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Owasso police investigate fatal shooting

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 9:29 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 22:29:11-04

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police responded to a fatal shooting near 102nd Street that left one victim dead.

Officers determined the incident to be domestic and arrested 28-year-old Essence D. Fields for 2nd-degree murder. A 10-year-old child at the scene is now released to other family members.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7