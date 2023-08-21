Owasso police investigate fatal shooting

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police responded to a fatal shooting near 102nd Street that left one victim dead.
Officers determined the incident to be domestic and arrested 28-year-old Essence D. Fields for 2nd-degree murder. A 10-year-old child at the scene is now released to other family members.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube