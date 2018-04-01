Teachers voice concern for schools under new funding plan

TULSA, Okla. -- Teachers at Moore Elementary say with every year, they watch programs and resources get chipped away from the school.

Blake Martin said they're lucky to have the help of parents, but that lawmakers aren't thinking about the needs of students for the long term.

Martin teaches 5th grade at Moore Elementary, and has been with Union School District for the last five years. After the latest revenue plan was signed this week she released a chart to show why 50 million dollars for the general fund isn't enough for students.



"We want this funding back for them. That's why we're full steam ahead with our walkout. The teachers got their raise which is amazing but this has always been about the kids, it hasn't been about us," Martin said.

The general fund covers everything from electricity to support staff. As classrooms grow and funding is cut year by year, teachers worry about a plan that only extends a year out. Martin said the concerns of students are growing as well.



"They're starting to notice it when they come in and their desk is broken and I'm just like "sorry, be careful, don't push that leg so it doesn't fall. They're noticing that things are getting cut, services are getting cut," she said.

Martin said the walkout will continue until teachers get the $10,000 raise, and $200 million is provided for the education fund.



"The ask is not changing. We're standing by what we asked for. It still doesn't put us back where we were in 2008 with funding. It's still not where we should be but it's definitely a step in the right direction," she said.

The raise provided under the new bill ranges from $5,000 to $8,000 depending on experience. To get the highest raise teachers need to have 25 years of experience.

