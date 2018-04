OKLAHOMA CITY -- After Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin compared teachers protesting for increased education funding for public schools to teenagers wanting a better car, teachers responded with a chant Wednesday.

Teachers followed Fallin up stairs at the Capitol, took out their keys and chanted "Where's my car!" Watch below:

Oh my gawd. We followed @govmaryfallin up the stairs so we shared it with the crowd and they took out their keys 🔑 I’m crying. pic.twitter.com/7bFy7Lyw8R — Dawn Brockman (@dawnbrockman) April 4, 2018

In an interview with CBS on Tuesday, Gov. Mary Fallin said, "Teachers want more. But it's kind of like a teenager wanting a better car."

Oklahoma lawmakers will convene rare Friday sessions as protesting school teachers continue to fill the state Capitol and demand more funding for public education.

