TCSO seeks info connected to attempted child abduction

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
Video still captures a white van that attempted to abduct a young girl in Sand Springs on Sept. 30.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 17, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with any information connected to an attempted abduction of a child in September.

TCSO says the driver of a van is wanted for questioning after they attempted to abduct a young girl in Sand Springs near the intersection of West 10th Street and Valley Drive. The incident took place on Sept. 30 in the afternoon.

The van was captured on a video following a school bus. The video shows that when the girl stepped off the bus, an older white male tried to get the girl to get into his van. She ran away from the van and alerted an adult who then called 911.

The van is described to be a white, non-descript cargo van with a white bumper and commercial lettering on the side.

If you recognize the van or know the driver involved, please call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

