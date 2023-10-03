TCSO reports multiple incidents involving teens at Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Safety concerns linger as Tulsa deputies respond to multiple incidents at the Tulsa State Fair. All people involved where arrested minutes after being reported.

Tulsa deputies arrested a man involved in the stabbing of a 15-year-old at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday.

Sheriffs tell 2 News a man reportedly stabbed the teen in the back while inside fairgrounds. Authorities with TCSO arrested the suspect minutes after the reported stabbing.

The arrest affidavit said the 15-year-old told deputies he tapped the man on the shoulder and the man turned around and stabbed him.



The man said he thought he was being jumped and so he stabbed the teen according to the affidavit. TCSO identified the suspect as Jesus Mendoza.

The 15-year-old treated and expected to survive.

In other cases TCSO said they arrested three juveniles for bring guns into the fair. All were separate incidents.

Tulsa authorities are asking the public to stay aware and report any thing that looks suspicious.

