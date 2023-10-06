TCSO Deputies help save two teens trapped under large archway at the fair

TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are speaking out after two teens were trapped underneath a large archway at the fair Wednesday night.

Sgt. Ernie Mendenhall and Captain Mike Moore said they were working to get everyone off the midway and safely out of the storms when suddenly a gust of wind blew a large archway over on top of a young, couple.

'We immediately went to the scene and began trying to free them. We were unable to do so because of the weight of the arch. Other workers, and people who were taking care of their stands and equipment came over to help very quickly. We couldn't have done it without them,” said Sgt. Mendenhall.

The two men say they were able to get the young couple out of the storm and inside a food stand, and gave them medical attention until the Tulsa Fire Department arrived.

Deputies estimate the archway weighed roughly 2,500 pounds.

2 News spoke with a parent of one of the teens who says both the girl and her boyfriend had significant injuries including a back injury and had to be hospitalized.

Deputies credit the nearby fair vendors for helping them lift the arch off the teens and they admit the accident could have been much worse.

2 news asked the deputies if they feel confident the archway is secure and won’t topple over again.

“Absolutely, I've been in consultation with the fairgrounds staff, and they've taken measures to ensure that doesn't happen again,” said Captain Mike Moore.

2 News reached out to the fair to find out what measures were taken to secure the archway.

A spokeswoman says the sign was re-installed once weather conditions permitted, and that they will continue to follow the recommendations and weather protocols from the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

