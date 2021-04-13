TCSO: Beware of scams targeting online vehicle shoppers

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be aware of scams that are targeting online vehicle buyers.

In the last week, deputies said there have been reports from two Tulsa County residents who lost money while trying to purchase vehicles from buyers online.

The first victim located a car she wanted to buy on offerup.com. The seller required $1,800 to purchase the vehicle and have it delivered to the buyer, according to detectives. The victim bought $1,800 worth of gift cards and emailed the card numbers to offerup@safeandsound.com.

Detectives said the car was supposed to be delivered on March 24, but never arrived. When the victim contacted the offerup.com website, officials said she found out the email address where she sent the gift card numbers was not associated with their website. By that time, the scam artist had already cashed out the gift cards.

The second victim found a truck on Facebook Marketplace. Detectives said the seller’s Facebook profile indicated she lived in Lawrence, Kansas. Officials said the victim offered to purchase the truck, and the woman sent him a link to what looked like an eBay finance website. The victim purchased $1,600 worth of eBay gifts cards and then emailed the gift card numbers to the seller.

The victim became suspicious when the seller told him he need to purchase another $1,200 worth of gift cards to cover the shipping cost of the truck, according to detectives. When the victim contacted eBay, he was informed that the company never requires payment via gift card. Once again, the scam artist had already cashed out the gift cards.

Because internet scams are so challenging to investigate, detectives said they don’t know if these two cases are connected. They warn online vehicle shoppers to be cautious. A legitimate seller will never ask you to:

Pay for a vehicle using gifts cards

Provide the gift card numbers to the seller before taking possession of the vehicle

Detectives said once a scam artist has gift card numbers, they can instantly cash in the value of those gift cards, and there’s no way for the victim to get their money back.

