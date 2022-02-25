TCC Media Day to feature NBC's Sheinelle Jones, 2 News's Naomi Keitt

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College's Media Day on Tuesday will feature some familiar faces for 2 News Oklahoma viewers.
NBC's "3rd Hour TODAY" co-host Sheinelle Jones will be a guest lecturer for the inaugural event and 2 News Oklahoma anchor and reporter Naomi Keitt will serve as a co-moderator.
Jones briefly worked as a reporter in Tulsa before eventually making her way to NBC.
Keitt has spent the last few years working in Tulsa after starting her journalism career in Georgia.
The live-streamed event is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. via Zoom.
