TCC Media Day to feature NBC's Sheinelle Jones, 2 News's Naomi Keitt

NBC's Sheinelle Jones and 2 News Oklahoma's Naomi Keitt will be speakers at Tulsa Community College's Media Day on March 1, 2022.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:15:35-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College's Media Day on Tuesday will feature some familiar faces for 2 News Oklahoma viewers.

NBC's "3rd Hour TODAY" co-host Sheinelle Jones will be a guest lecturer for the inaugural event and 2 News Oklahoma anchor and reporter Naomi Keitt will serve as a co-moderator.

Jones briefly worked as a reporter in Tulsa before eventually making her way to NBC.

Keitt has spent the last few years working in Tulsa after starting her journalism career in Georgia.

The live-streamed event is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. via Zoom.

