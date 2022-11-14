TCC gets $40K grant for artificial intelligence lab

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College received a $40,000 grant to help teach students about artificial intelligence.

Julie Luscomb, Professor of IT, walked her students through the practical application of AI in her classroom Monday afternoon.

“AI is absolutely booming and students need to understand machine learning and data visualization,” said Luscomb. “We’re setting the groundwork so that our students have those skills as they go into the workforce.”

Student Lawrence King is studying computer science and wants to go into the cybersecurity realm.

“Data is basically going to show you what your customers want,” said Lawrence King.

He says he wants to use the technology he’s learning ethically.

“One thing I know is that this is where the world is going,” said King. “If that is where the world is going, how am I going to make a positive impact and I feel like the best way to make that positive impact is getting into the field of technology.”

Tulsa Community College is one of 15 colleges across the nation that got a grant. The $40,000 grant will be used to create a virtual artificial intelligence lab. TCC says the grant money will help gives students foundational skills in several areas like data analysis and data visualization.

Professor Luscomb says they’ve used the money to upgrade some of their equipment, get new equipment, and provide more opportunities for students to help them learn the skills they’ll use in the workforce.

“Virtually every business needs to understand how to use their data,” said Professor Luscomb. “They have to do so in order to be competitive.”

TCC says they’re incorporating AI content into existing courses and redesigning several courses to offer more artificial intelligence skills.

