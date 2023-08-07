Tax-free weekend wraps up in Oklahoma

TULSA — Tulsa’s kids are enjoying these last days of summer.

Parents, like Mark French are making sure those kids are geared up once the bell rings.

"Clothes, you know, supplies, stuff for kids. I loaded up." French said.

French was just one of the shoppers in brookside Sunday afternoon – people don’t even have to leave the house to take advantage. The law applies to online shopping – as well as catalogs. Officials at the Oklahoma Tax Commission expect shoppers to save about $8 million.

For now, clothes and shoes priced at less than $100 are tax-exempt. Oklahoma House Bill 1039 could shift some things around.

Some lawmakers want to add school supplies to the tax-exempt list, and it would lower the price threshold on clothes and shoes from $100 to $75.

Not everyone is in favor of the tax-free holiday. The Oklahoma Municipal League issued a statement saying:

"Oklahoma is the only state in the nation where municipalities are funded solely through sales tax dollars. OML has a long-standing policy of opposing any legislation that will preempt a municipality’s ability to collect sales tax.”

For now, it seems like tax free weekend isn’t going anywhere; it could even expand, and French's kids will reap the benefits.

"Kids like colors, they like sports, music, we’re big into music, so anything with like a music theme, we’re good with that," French said.

