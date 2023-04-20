Taste of Tulsa to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

TULSA, Okla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is hosting its annual fundraising Gala on May 5.

It is called “Taste of Tulsa.”

Nearly 30 local restaurants will be there to give samples of their menus, all to support the organization’s mission of igniting the potential in children.

All the money raised goes to the matches of Bigs and Littles by supporting them with a trained program specialist who guides them through the highs and lows.

“The best thing about our event is it we are celebrating and supporting children,” Abi Sutherland, Tulsa area director, said. “When you come to this event, you are helping youth reach their full potential. You are helping ignite their passion and learn social skills. All things like that.”

Taste of Tulsa is at 6 p.m. on May 5 in the Grand Hall inside the Cox Convention Center.

Visit the ticketing webpage here: https://bbbsok.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/TasteofTulsa2023/tabid/1313769/Default.aspx/

