All clear after tank fire at Port of Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat are responding to a tanker fire at the Port of Catoosa.

Just before 11 a.m. Rogers County Emergency Management said an all clear has been issued.

The tanker is owned by Holly Energy.

WATCH: Firefighters battle fire at Port of Catoosa

PHOTOS from the scene

Catoosa Public Schools evacuated students and teachers at the HPLC to the Catoosa Indian Activity Center. The district sent out an emergency alert saying they're evacuating out of an abundance of caution:

Due to the fire at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, we are evacuating the students and teachers at the HPLC to the Catoosa Indian Activity Center. No students are in danger, we are doing this out of an abundance of caution to ensure that our community remains safe.

We anticipate returning to the HPLC when we receive an “all clear” from the Catoosa Fire Department.



Robert Schornick

Superintendent

Catoosa Public Schools

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the scene, getting information.

