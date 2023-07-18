Tally's owner says mis-scanning issues led to arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Tally's Good Food Café's owner is speaking out after being accused of stealing nearly 8,000 worth of goods from Sam's Club.

Talal Jamil Alame, better known as Tally, didn't want to talk to 2 News face to face. Instead, he opted for a phone conversation about what he's calling a low point for his 36-year-old-year-old business.

"My whole life has turned around from being on the top to the bottom," Tally said. "People look at me as a thief."

Tulsa police arrested Tally at his 61st and Sheridan restaurant last Friday. They accused him of stealing nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise from Sam's Club over eight months. Police say Tally used the store's mobile 'Scan and Go' app to scan items on his phone and show an employee the digital receipt.

It's something Tally says he was never comfortable using.

"They asked every time I walked in, oh Tally; it's much faster for you. You're a gold member. It's so easy. Just scan it and go," Tally said. "I don't like new technology."

He says it's a matter of mis-scanning rather than shoplifting.

"It's their job to check everything that comes out of that door. If you notice, and know something is missing, they should have told me. Don't wait eight months to have a big case," he said

Tally says he goes to Sam's Club daily, and the employees know him by name.

2 News spoke with Tally last November when inflation was running rampant.

"For eight months, I haven't changed my prices. Why? I would rather see this place full than empty," he told 2 News in November 2022.

By the looks of the parking lots at the south side and midtown restaurants at lunchtime Tuesday, they weren't too full.

Tally says he plans to share his plea in court, keep serving his customers, and continue shopping at Sam's.

"As a matter of fact, I'm going there in 30 minutes, and I'm going to load up a bunch of stuff," he said. "I'm not scared to go there."

