Talihina Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old man

TALIHINA, Okla. — The Talihina Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.
Police said 78-year-old Donald Steudeman went missing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Talihina, Okla. He was wearing a button-up shirt, denim overalls, brown sandals and glasses.
Authorities said Steudeman possibly has Alzheimer's disease and may be confused about directions.
Steudeman was last seen driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma license plate HD1-6686.
If you have any information about Steudeman's whereabouts, contact Talihina police immediately.
