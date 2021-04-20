Take 2 Cafe celebrates five years of great meals and helping women thrive

TULSA, Okla. — A sandwich shop in the heart of downtown Tulsa serves up a lot more than lunch. They also provide a brighter future for the women working behind the counter.

The Take 2 Cafe, operated by Tulsa’s Resonance Center for Women, is celebrating its fifth year in business. What makes this place so unique is that it’s entirely run by women who have recently been released from prison.

The program is a place to help women acclimate back into the community. The program gives women safe housing and a job at the cafe to help them gain the skills to find employment after the six-month program. Since opening, the program has helped more than 50 women get back on their feet.

Tom Dittus and his wife, managers of the cafe, say they’re inspired by the many success stories coming out of the restaurant.

“These women have made Don and I look at our lives a little bit different. We don’t take things for granted as much as we used to. They have gone on and really persevered, I’m proud of them all,” Tom Dittus said.

On Tuesday, the cafe is holding its five-year anniversary celebration with live music and free food. It is being held at the cafe located on 309 south main street from 11 to 2 p.M.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --