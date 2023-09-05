Tahlequah Toddler to be featured in Times Square

TULSA, Okla. — Several Oklahomans will light up Times Square in New York City with their electric smiles this weekend.

It's all a part of promoting the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with down syndrome.

"He's no different than any other child,” Brett Sams said of his son, Declan. “He's beautiful, he's perfect. He just has one little extra chromosome."

Brett and Phelicia Sams recalled the moments their son was born. They remember his first smile. It was one they knew would light up every room.

"He's that missing piece you never knew you needed,” Phelicia said.

Fifteen-month-old Declan of Tahlequah was born with down syndrome, but let's no obstacle stand in his way.

“He wakes up in the morning laughing, giggling and he goes to bed at night giggling,” his mother said.

In fact, Declan’s parents said he is quite the jokester, even impersonating his dad, who apparently snores.

It’s safe to say why Declan stood out among the 2,400 entries submitted worldwide to the National Down Syndrome Society. The call was for a chance to appear on the JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square in a one-hour video presentation highlighting the importance of value and inclusion of those with down syndrome.

For the Sams family, the opportunity is an honor and a way to share their message.

“To have him along with 500 other kids from across the globe and just showing ‘hey look at us we are just as beautiful and smart and funny onery, determined as any child on earth.’ It makes me very proud,” Declan’s dad said.

The Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa, which the Sams have become deeply rooted, is one the family said has provided them with not only help but understanding and community.

Declan will be in good company when he appears on the bright lights of Broadway. Sixteen other Oklahomans were chosen to appear as well on Sept. 9.

Jonathan Barnett, Sand Springs

Curtis Bradshaw, Broken Arrow

Carter Cook, Cashion

Le Fontaine, Tulsa

Hadley Jett, Coweta

Jack Light, Fort Gibson

Connor Phillips, Piedmont

Irlanda Rico, Lawton

Brynlee, Brooklyn and Bella Rinehart, Tulsa

Olivia Chandler, Moore

Kaleb Dickinson, Bartlesville

Camdyn Frankenberg, Purcell

Charlie Leggett, Yukon

Judah Reid, Edmond

Gage Steadman, Tuttle

The Sams will also participate in the New York City Buddy Walk. The walk is to fundraise for the National Buddy Walk program, which raises funds for national and local initiatives to support the down syndrome community.

The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 ET on Sept. 9.

