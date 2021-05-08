Tahlequah police issue Silver Alert for missing 82-year-old man

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Tahlequah Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man.

Tahlequah police said 82-year-old Jerry Archer was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at 312 Tanglewood near East 4th Street and Highway 62. Archer was wearing an OU ballcap and dark pants.

Authorities said he was driving a white 2005 Chevy Silverado with the Oklahoma handicap license plate HD17414 and an OU tag on the front.

Police said they believe Archer is in danger because of a proven medical or physical disability.

If you have any information about Archer's whereabouts, call police immediately.

