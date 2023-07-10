Survivors' legal team to appeal Tulsa Race Massacre case dismissal

TULSA, Okla. — After a Tulsa judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the last three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the plaintiff's lawyers plan to appeal the case.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday, the legal team and Justice for Greenwood are holding a press conference to address the decision.

The press conference will be held at the Historic Vernon AME Church. 2 News will also stream the conference on our website and Facebook.



Justice for Greenwood says the decision by Judge Caroline Wall is perfunctory, unfounded, and nonsensical.

"There is no semblance of justice or access to justice here. Though this is not the first time that the Tulsa County District Court has crumbled under the weight of Tulsa’s violent racial history and the anti-Black discrimination endemic to the City, County, and State (nor will it likely be the last time), Tulsa’s purposefully forgotten violent racial history has again been suppressed by the City’s white elite—accomplishing a continuing goal recently demonstrated in State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ suggestion that schools not “tie” the Massacre to “skin color”—because it is a heavy burden to bear, to confront, and to abate."

