Judge dismisses Tulsa Race Massacre Public Nuisance Lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — A lawsuit seeking compensation for the last three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was dismissed Friday, according to the case's online docket.

Viola Fletcher, Lessie Bennifield Randle and Hughes Van Ellis were suing the city of Tulsa and other entities saying they were responsible for the massacre that caused a continued public nuisance.

In judge Caroline Wall's order she said the plaintiff's motion to dismiss was granted and the case was dismissed with prejudice meaning it can't be filed again.

She went on to say she finds any further amendment of the lawsuit futile.

We've reached out to the survivor's attorney and are waiting to hear back.

