Supporting Veterans this Fourth of July

TULSA, Okla. — It Is almost time to light up the night sky to celebrate the United States' Independence.

There are already many fireworks stands to get your favorite thing that goes boom. Still, there is one you should consider in Catoosa with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

From the smaller Party Poppers to Freedom's Calling and Phoenix Flyer, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association's T-N-T Fireworks stand has it all.

"For the most part it's, I guess, just like any other TNT stand," Dan Rodriguez said.

Except for one big difference, some of the money stays with CVMA.

"The purpose behind the stand is where that money goes and how we use that money to help other people out," Rodriguez said.

From helping with bills to getting a Vet some new heating and air conditioning, CVMA takes all those donations and spends every dollar on its mission.

The organization takes a portion of the sales at the stand toward that.

Members want to help our Veterans and celebrate the country they protect.

"And if it wasn't for the men and women that sacrificed their lives, we wouldn't be standing here, we probably wouldn't be standing here today having this interview and talking about this," Rodriguez said.

When you buy fireworks this season, consider the Catoosa CVMA stand.

"We're all going to buy fireworks, or for the most part, we all buy fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July," Rodriguez said. "What better way to do it than coming to help a good cause to support the local Veterans in the community."

The stand is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until July 5 or until the supplies are gone.

There will also be an event with Aire Serv of South Tulsa. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be on the grill and free with a donation or purchase of fireworks.

For more details on the fireworks stand or Saturday's event, visit the CVMA Facebook page here.

