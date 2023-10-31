Sunset Plaza Apartments to become new affordable housing complex

TULSA, Okla. — A new future is in the works for the land that housed Tulsa's Sunset Plaza Apartments off M.L.K and Independence. The Tulsa Housing Authority ordered its demolition after the city deemed it a chronic public nuisance.

Whether it be a lack of water complaints, a homicide, or a spot for firefighter training, Sunset Plaza Apartments has seen it all, but the city says it was time for it to go.

The Tulsa Housing Authority said they're in the early stages of developing a multi-family, affordable housing complex on the site.

Shannon Guthrie lives in a Tulsa affordable housing complex - River West Apartments - that got a makeover.

It's an example of a redevelopment that works in residents' favor. It's still affordable housing, yet the complex has a new paint job, more green space, and an all-around brighter feel.



Previous story>>> Tulsa Fire Department to use Sunset Plaza Apartments for training

Like Sunset Plaza, Guthrie says River West had its fair share of problems.

"There was a lot of crime, break-ins, murders even," Guthrie said.

But not so much anymore, thanks to a little bit of effort.

"It does not just stop with Tulsa housing. It starts with the people that live here as well. Pick up after your children. Make sure they're watched," she said.

She can only hope the land follows River West's footsteps since blight and failed inspections do not look good on Tulsa or its residents.

"It gives people hope, and that's something you can't put a price on," Guthrie said.

The Tulsa Housing Authority says it's too early to know how many units the new affordable housing complex will hold, but they are pushing for it to be more than 110 units, which Sunset Plaza formerly had.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

