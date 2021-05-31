Sunday worship service commemorates the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. — The community came together through this interfaith service to pray, remember, and honor those impacted by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and discuss the pathway to healing through justice.

It was a full house at First Baptist Church North Tulsa Sunday morning, as the Tulsa community and out of state visitors united in fellowship to reflect on a tragedy that has marked Greenwood's history.

“We are here to commemorate the 1921 Race Massacre and to acknowledge the tremendous pain and enormous suffering to the people in our community,” Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper, Council Chair.

The service included worship and local leaders discussing a pathway to healing.

“Hopefully we will learn from our past’s history and use those lessons learned to develop more greatness because we have shown that we are great,” Hall-Harper said.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas also attended.

“You must look at every possible injury that has occurred and you do your best to bring about justice and reconciliation, that comes in the form, in this instance of reparations, but it will have to be in the form that the community can agree on with the descendants, but you cannot ignore them, you cannot ignore Mother Fletcher, you cannot ignore Mother Randal, you cannot ignore uncle Red,” she said.

A century later, the Greenwood community continues reflecting on its painful past and while it finds its way to justice, it's choosing to anchor its hope on its faith to move forward.

“Hope is to believe that in Christ we are fully loved, completely redeemed, and divinely empowered to overcome the darkness of this world,” Rev. Dr. John Faison.

Tomorrow there is a closing remembrance ceremony that will be hosted by the Tulsa Community remembrance coalition in partnership with Equal Justice Initiative.

