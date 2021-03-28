Students reaction after ORU loses to The University of Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Eagles put up a great fight, but in the end they came up just 2 points short.

Despite the loss, fans are proud with how far the team made it.

While this was not the outcome the Golden Eagles were hoping for, they are choosing to focus on the victories that got them to The Sweet 16.

ORU lead the game until the final minutes when the Razorbacks came back for the win.

Judah Duncan, a junior at ORU, tells 2 Works for You "I know for me and a lot of the other students on campus, just the fact that we’ve made it this far since 1974 has been such a monumental thing and I think the thing that has carried us that at least a lot of my things have seen coverage wise is that you know it’s a christian university -- we’re doing this in the name of Jesus and the fact that we’re putting that out there in a time that is really needed I think it spreads hope and it’s gotten our name out there -- a university that prays and puts their life on the line for God, I think that’s been the biggest thing to come out of this.

Although ORU did not clench the Elite Eight Title, their advancement to the Sweet 16 was a historic moment for the university.

Students that talked with 2 Works for You said they are already looking forward to next year.

