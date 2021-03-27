ORU students prepare to face Razorbacks

TULSA, Okla — The Golden Eagles are gearing up for another big game, tonight they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Indianapolis.

The ORU Golden Eagles are celebrating their advancement to The Sweet 16 with a feast.

The campus chef for ORU, Chef Don, tells 2 Works for You that he has prepared a very playful menu.

He is serving Razorback Ribs, corn on the cob, fried okra, and some roasted potatoes.

For dessert they are serving maple bacon cupcakes, and a cake with a Golden Eagle swooping down on a Razorback.

Both students and staff are feeling the excitement before the game.

“Our athletes, this team is amazing and they just love to play for the students and God and I think that’s why we’ve been successful, because they’re coming together as a team.”, Don says.

Christian Riu is a freshman at ORU, she tells us, "this is a good opportunity to athletes to really show the school that we can really do really good results and that we can play good, so I’m like so excited for the next years to see everybody supporting all the teams and all the athletes like they’re doing today.”

We spoke to students and staff who have faith the team will clench another win tonight.

