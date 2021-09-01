Students look back on "If You Give a Child a Book" giveaway

TULSA, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for Summer Currier and Hector Casillas. As the Union 6th graders navigate new hallways, they're grateful for the firm foundation laid at their last school, Ellen Ochoa Elementary.

Back in January, Currier and Casillas were among the students surprised with a backpack of free books at Ochoa Elementary. The books were distributed from the Scripps Howard Foundation and 2 News Oklahoma's "If You Give A Child a Book" literacy campaign.

“We went to the library and they read us one book. Then, we saw a bunch of bags in the back of the library. After that book was finished, they said we’re going to get to take home free books!” said Casillas.

"It was exciting because you can add new books to your bookshelves," said Currier who was thrilled to add to her home collection.

Since not everyone can afford to stock their home bookshelves, this is a way to help families do that. The kids were able to pick several popular titles. For Casillas, that included "Harry Potter" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books. Currier preferred the realistic fiction genre.

The goal of the program is to give kids about 10 books of their own to take home to build their own personal library. They’re given books they love and want to read over and over. Because studies show that when kids love to read, they also love to learn.

Currier adds, “And then reading is also connected to things like getting jobs. You need to be able to read to get jobs and stuff.”

The possibilities are endless if you give a child a book.

This is the 6th year that 2 News Oklahoma and the Scripps Howard Foundation have teamed up for this campaign working to give books to low-income communities.

If you'd like to donate money to help buy new books, you can click here or text 2Cares to 345345.

Tune in to 2 News Oklahoma Thursday morning to hear more from these students.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --