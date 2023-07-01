Students begin applying to college

TULSA — Schools are closed, but some high school students are already thinking about their next steps. Summer is the time for high school juniors and seniors to start applying to college. 2 News Oklahoma spoke with a student and a parent to find out how they’re making it happen.

Getting into college isn’t just hitting send on the application; students need impressive resumes, high ACT scores, well-written essays, and so much more. Emmy Bonser has one part covered.

“I have taken the ACT ... 36, I’m feeling fine.”

That’s a perfect score, by the way.

Bonser says she wants to pick the college that’s just right for her.

“Academics, what can they provide for me? Because I actually come from a position where I have a lot of dual enrollment credit, so I know that some colleges are going to have more rigorous classes than others," Bonser said, "I want to go to a school where people actually care about learning things.”

No college is alike. Just in the state: applications for OSU open July 1. OU opens Aug. 1. TU is open right now. They want different entry tests, different kinds of essays, and different expectations of grades. Bonser says she’s applied to a number of schools and plans to apply to more. She’s developed a system to work with.

“Just have a spreadsheet with everything, so I have all of my application deadlines, so I’ve sorted everything by why I’m applying," Bonser said, "I just want to get all my college apps over and done with, so I can spend the rest of my senior year just chilling, having fun, and doing whatever.”

College is such a big expense, so parents are trying to use the high school years to teach their kids some money lessons.

We spoke with one parent who has a 50/50 plan. Mom and dad will pay for half and ...

“They’ve got to come up with the other half, whatever that means," Joni O'Neil said, "My oldest joined the Oklahoma National Guard, and that’s how he was able to take care of his half, and it worked out really great.”

O'Neil’s daughter is entering her senior year of high school. Her life is ramping up.

“It’s kind of turning a page to focus a little bit more on the future," O'Neil said, "Instead of not only what’s happening now, you got to start thinking about what’s to come.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on student debt forgiveness. They struck down President Biden’s plan, so people are looking at scholarships. It can’t hurt to make sure the application is top-notch, and it may not be all that bad.

“As I’ve been doing it, it’s actually pretty fun, but I don’t have the same kind of time pressure they’re doing because I’ve had some of my essays done for a few months now,” Bonser said.

