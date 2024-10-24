Student comes to school with 'gun-related injuries', Catoosa PD investigating

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department is investigating after a high school student came to school with 'gun-related injuries' on Oct. 24.

Assistant Superintendent Tim Ray told 2 News there were rumors going around of a student with a gunshot wound.

He said administration pulled the student out of class and noticed injuries that 'could be consistent with a gun injury.'

The student told them about an incident that happened the night before off campus grounds.

The school called 911 for assistance and the student was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The school posted this statement later in the day:

