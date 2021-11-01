Watch
Stretch of Tulsa highway to be named after police sergeant killed on duty

Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson
Craig Johnson
Posted at 2:47 PM, Nov 01, 2021
2021-11-01

TULSA, Okla. — A stretch of Highway 169 in Tulsa is set to be named after a fallen police officer on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 624, which became law on Nov. 1, turns the stretch of the highway between East 81st Street South to the south side of State Highway 51 in Tulsa County into the Sgt. Craig Johnson Memorial Highway.

Johnson died in June 2020 while working a traffic stop.

The Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley Division will hold a dedication ceremony on Wednesday morning followed by a drive-by of patrol cars.

