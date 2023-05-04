Storm chaser writes, directs movie about tornadoes starring Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche

TULSA, Okla. — Supercell is a newly released film inspired by a thrilling chase.

2 News spoke with its writer and director to learn what sparked his interest in storm chasing.

The movie is inspired by storm chaser Jamie Winterstern and his fiance took back in 2019.

The adventure joined two of his passions — film and weather.

"I saw my first supercell...I became addicted," Winterstern said. "I went a week later with another friend of mine...and it was soon after that...I saw something in the storm-chasing community that was powerful to me. A human story that I wanted to tell."

The film highlights the storm-chasing community with real-life-inspired stories. Winterstern wanted his movie to feel as real as possible, and that took about two years watching the weather.

"I was always keeping my eye on weather so I could find the associated Radarscope to represent the real-life scenarios during the movie," he said.

Winterstern wasn't the only one inspired. Actress Jordan Seamon says this was her first film ever and in the few days she spent with everyone, she learned so many new things.

"Getting to learn a little bit more about this whole culture that I had no idea existed. Storm chasing is so huge, and I had no idea that people did this for fun," she said.

Winterstern says he wants to come back and storm chase again now that the movie is done.

The film is available to watch on Vudu, YouTube, Redbox, Amazon Prime, Apple TV +, and Google Play Movies & TV.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --