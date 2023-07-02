Stop DUI Taskforce Reminds Oklahomans to stay safe

TULSA — Independence Day weekend is here. The people of Green Country are gearing up to watch fireworks, get in the lake, and spend time with their families.

Tulsa leaders are reminding people to keep safety top of mind, especially for people who plan to drink.

This weekend is a long one—four days for some. Unfortunately, some people are missing family members because of drunk-driving incidents.

“Their lives are cut short just because somebody’s mistake that could have definitely been avoided," said Kandice Lawson, a member of the Stop DUI Taskforce.

On Saturday, she and some other Tulsans walked a lap around Woodland Hills Mall on a mission to stop drunk-driving incidents.

This topic is close to Lawson, who hears from families who have lost loved ones.

“A lot of people, they can’t put it into words. They struggle with holidays, birthdays, all kinds of events. They wish their family members were here,” Lawson said.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, drunk-driving incidents kill 37 Americans each day. Even more are injured or hospitalized.

Jami Spradlin works with trauma patients at Ascension St. John. All too often, she sees the aftermath of these incidents, which can be life-changing.

“It weighs a lot," Spradlin said.

"Anything we can do get the word out that, you know, just make a different choice before they live with the fact that they may have caused someone to lose a loved one.”

Spradlin also counsels people after an incident, often asking them if a ride-share had been a better option.

“And they’re like, absolutely,” Spradlin said.

She says drunk driving is a fatal mistake; it can destroy families, but it’s a preventable mistake, just with a few seconds to pause and think.

“It’s that moment that you don’t want to look back and think, I wish I had done that differently," Spradlin said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

