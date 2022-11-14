Steven Wade Jameson enters new plea in 2009 crash that killed Sand Springs family

TULSA, Okla. — Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge on Monday morning more than a decade after the 2009 crash that killed three members of a Sand Springs family.

Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, a step below the three counts of manslaughter he pleaded guilty to in 2011. He served four years of a 24-year prison sentence before Tulsa County Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his original plea.

“After 13 years, the case against Steven Wade Jameson has finally come to a close,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Matt Kehoe. “This case is an example of how our office will continue to fight for justice, no matter how long it takes. Despite the public’s continued focus on Mr. Jameson and his legal plight, the focus should instead be on Angela, Michael and James Mulanax and their respective families, the true victims in this case. We hope this conclusion brings closure to them.”

On December 24, 2009, Jameson crossed the center line on State Highway 51 west of Sand Springs and hit another car head-on, killing Angela and Michael Mulanax and their son, James. Evidence showed Jameson was speeding in poor weather conditions and had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

As part of Monday's plea agreement, Jameson waived any remaining appeals and was sentenced to four years in prison and given credit for his time served. Jameson released a statement in conjunction with his attorneys following the announcement of the plea deal.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --