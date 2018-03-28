Steven Adams' adventures continue at Science Museum Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams last week was named an ambassador for the Oklahoma City Zoo, his adventures continued this week at Science Museum Oklahoma.

Adams took a trip to the museum with teammate Patrick Patterson.

Watch a video of their day at the museum below:

