Steven Adams' adventures continue at Science Museum Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams last week was named an ambassador for the Oklahoma City Zoo, his adventures continued this week at Science Museum Oklahoma.
Adams took a trip to the museum with teammate Patrick Patterson.
Watch a video of their day at the museum below:
