Steven Adams' adventures continue at Science Museum Oklahoma

12:55 PM, Mar 28, 2018
Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams last week was named an ambassador for the Oklahoma City Zoo, his adventures continued this week at Science Museum Oklahoma.

Adams took a trip to the museum with teammate Patrick Patterson. 

Watch a video of their day at the museum below:

