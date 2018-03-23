Steven Adams named 'ambassador' for Oklahoma City Zoo, says animals are 'better than humans'

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams, who is a big fan of animals in general, has been named an "ambassador" for the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Adams brought along his teammates Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Raymond Felton for a recent trip to the zoo.

Adams has also made his ambitions known that he'd like to be an intern for the zoo, officials said.

Watch a video of Adams' recent zoo adventure below:

