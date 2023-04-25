STEM Symposium brings students together in engineering competitions

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa hosted area students for two engineering design and building challenges.

Science, technology, engineering, and math are all used at the STEM Symposium to design and build Ferris wheels and pinball machines.

"That's the future,” Jovette Dew, OSU Director of K-12 STEM Programs, said. “It's where a lot of the jobs are going to be.”

Dew said no matter what job the students might want, the skills they learn at the symposium will be useful in the future.

"That's why we want to do it,” Dew said. “We want get them thinking about STEM and thinking about it early."

OSU College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology’s K-12 Outreach Team hosted the Google-sponsored event at the Helmerich Research Center.

The students who attended are in 9th grade, but Amy Cook said STEM is for everyone.

"You don't have to wait until you're in a certain grade for that,” Cook said. “If you're a dreamer, make things."

Cook is the director of engineering at Memorial High School and said, at the end of the day, if you see a need, you can fill it.

"I tell the engineering students all the time that engineering is where you're making wishes come true," Cook said.

