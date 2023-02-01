State superintendent presents updated budget to Oklahoma lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly-elected State Superintendent Ryan Walters presented his updated, $3.512 billion budget to Oklahoma senators on Wednesday less than a week before the start of the 2023 legislative session.

Walters inherited the budget from Joy Hofmeister who left her position to run for governor last election cycle. Walters made changes to that budget, including eliminating across-the-board raises for all teachers which Hofmeister had previously promised.

Walters cut $60 million from the budget and is proposing teacher raises to be determined by merit.

Lawmakers challenged Walters Wednesday on his plan for the raises.

"What might happen to a teacher's pay if their rating goes down in a future year?" said Sen. Adam Fugate (D-Oklahoma City) said.

Walters responded saying the additional pay for a teacher not reaching their goals could go back down to what it was before a previous raise kicked in.

"First of all, I think that what we do is we continue pay, so this is pay on top of, this is an incentive pay that continues to follow the teacher and is with the teacher," Walters said. "But if the teacher were to drop in the evaluation system, yes sir, I believe what we would expect is for the pay to go back to where it was."

The incentive model would boost teacher pay by $2,500-$10,000 with a total cost of $150 million. Hofmeister's proposal would've been to give $5,000 raises across the board, costing $309 million.

"I believe that we have to incentivize our best teachers to work with the most students who are struggling the most," Walters said. "I believe that we have to have an incentive pay plan that is rewarding teachers that is seeing growth with students that are identifying that through their performance as educators."

Walters presented the budget to a state House sub-committee last week. Both chambers and Gov. Kevin Stitt will have to approve the budget before it's adopted.

