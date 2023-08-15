State Senator to run for Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith's seat

TULSA, Okla. — Over the weekend, 2 News learned that District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith will run for Mayor in the August 2024 election.

Shortly after her announcement, State Senator Cody Rogers posted on Facebook that he plans to run for Keith's seat and will not run for reelection in the State Senate.

Rogers was elected in 2020 and his term ends in 2024.



“First and foremost, I’d like to thank my constituents for this opportunity, trusting me to serve as their voice, and for their input and support,” Rogers said. “It has been an honor to represent the people of Senate District 37, and I will continue to work with and serve them through the end of my term.”

Rogers’ district includes a portion of Tulsa, as well as parts of Sand Springs, Glenpool and Jenks.

