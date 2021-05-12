State Rep. Monroe Nichols resigns from Centennial Commission

TULSA, Okla — It is less than three weeks from the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. This week a member of the commission overseeing the centennial resigned.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols (D) stepped down from the commission Tuesday after Gov. Kevin Stitt, who also sits on the commission, declined to attend a meeting about HB 1775. The bill was signed into law last Friday.
Rep. Nichols says the governor cast an "ugly shadow" on the work the commission has done over the past five years when he signed House Bill 1775.
Nichols resigned before the commission released its letter Tuesday afternoon.
“BH 1775 was a direct shot in the face for all of us who have been working hard on the commission, for all of us who have been working toward recognition, reconciliation. I would have to say it was the most disruptive thing that a governor could have done. And Kevin Stitt did it with a smile on his face,” Rep. Nichols said.
Phil Armstrong of the commission sent an open letter to the governor's office Tuesday, saying his actions reflect his "desire to end his affiliation" with the commission. If they don't hear back, they'll consider that his resignation.
