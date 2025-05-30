State legislature overrides dozens of bills vetoed by Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Legislature overrode vetoes on dozens of bills during its legislative session May 29.

The vetoes from Governor Stitt were on nearly 50 bills covering a variety of issues, from medical funding to property tax to political corruption.

To override a veto from the governor, two-thirds of representatives and senators must vote in favor of the measure or three-quarters if the measure contains an emergency provision. The dozens of overrides ranged from measures that aimed to increase public access to open records to missing and murdered indigenous people.

Some legislators shared their thoughts on the session on social media, justifying the number of overrides.

Below is a partial list of some of the vetoed bills overriden by legislators:

House Bill 1137 - Creating a dedicated unit within the OSBI to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

House Bill 1137 - Creating a dedicated unit within the OSBI to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

House Bill 1137 - Creating a dedicated unit within the OSBI to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

House Bill 1389 - Requiring health benefit plans to include coverage for contrast-enhanced mammograms and molecular breast imaging as part of diagnostic and supplemental examinations for breast cancer.

House Bill 2459 - Exempting mobile food vehicles that did not have an automatic fire extinguishing system before July 1, 2024 from the requirement to install them according to current code, as long as they have portable fire extinguishers installed in their vehicles.

Additional Coverage >>> Stitt vetoes food truck bill, advocates against what bill didn't even have

House Bill 2778 - Creating the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program to expand access to the Child Care Subsidy Program for employees of childcare facilities.

House Bill 2584 - Authorizing physician assistants with at least 6,240 hours of post-graduate clinical experience to practice independently of physician supervision.

House Bill 2164 - raising the penalty for public corruption by making it a felony and any person convicted of public corruption is prohibited from holding any public office in the state.

House Bill 2263 - prohibiting handheld cell phone use while driving in school and work zones, building upon existing bans on texting while driving.

Before the legislative session, Governor Stitt posted a video on Facebook, encouraging Oklahomans to watch the voting habits of legislators and let that guide their voting choices in the 2026 elections.

