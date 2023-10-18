State film commissioners and tribal leaders attend "Killers of the Flower Moon" early screening

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma film professionals and Osage tribal leaders enjoyed an early screening of "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Tuesday at Cinergy Entertainment.

A matinee ran at 2:30pm, followed by an evening show at 7:00pm. A reception was held in between.

The event follows the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday.

Jeanette Stanton, Director of the Oklahoma Film & Music Office, emphasized the growing interest in bringing more movies to the state.

"The phone keeps ringing," said Stanton. "People are still interested in bringing films to Oklahoma, and we're ready for them."

Being a major feature film, Stanton remarked on the impact Killers of the Flower Moon brought to Green Country.

"This is the biggest motion picture that the state has ever seen or been able to be a part of. The direct spend in the state from this production was 127 million dollars," said Stanton. "So, you could imagine the amount of jobs that were provided during the filming."

R.J. Walker, Assistant Chief of the Osage Nation, believes the film's release will continue to drive dollars into the area. "I think this movie is going to just catapult Pawhuska, Fairfax, and the surrounding areas as more of a tourism attraction.”

Walker said he applauds director Martin Scorsese for centering Osage voices in his creative process.

"I just want to take the opportunity to give kudos to Martin Scorsese and his team [for] their ability and their willingness to listen to Osage elders and Osage individuals," said Walker.

With all eyes on Oklahoma following the premiere, Stanton remains optimistic for the future. "There's only one way to go, and that's up."

