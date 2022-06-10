Standpipe Hill Homebuyers Program celebrates first cohort of graduates

TULSA, Okla. — A local organization is working to increase the number of homeowners in North Tulsa.

Today Standpipe Hill celebrated its first cohort of graduates from its Homebuyers Program.

People in charge of the program said they want to help close the wealth gap and help Tulsans get their own homes.

“Your graduation from this program means something, creating greater pathways to economic prosperity, and mobility,” one of the speakers said.

Pamela Weaver is among the 17 graduates.

“Just to learn more about it and learn what you’re getting into beforehand, I think it’s very beneficial for everybody,” Weaver said.

The program kicked off in March with 32 participants.

Standpipe Hill founder Greg Robinson and Kristi Williams were at the helm with local businesses and organizations partnered together to help Tulsans learn more about what they need to do to own a home. A goal becoming harder and harder to achieve as inflation hikes prices of everything from gas and lumber to groceries.

"We go through all of these steps of homeownership from identifying the right types of homes to the appraisal process, all the way to what it takes to get that loan and then to close on a house," Robinson said.

The program consisted of four classes, which met over three months. The participants who completed the program walk away with more than knowledge.

They get $2,500 in down payment assistance for their first home, $750 in appraisals and inspections, $1500 for appliances, and a housewarming party hosted by City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper.

“We know if we give the opportunity to more North Tulsans the opportunity to own more homes, we’re going to close that equity gap,” Robinson said.

Robinson said they are planning to offer the program again in August.

He said they will be posting the details of the next program on their Standpipe Hill Facebook page.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --