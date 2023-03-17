Spring Fling in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — It is springtime in Jenks, as the Riverwalk hosts Spring Fling 2023.

The entire family will have many fun activities, including live music, face painting, balloon artists, petting zoo, inflatables, and much more.

"We're super excited to start this season of outdoor activities here along the Riverwalk,” said Mike Givens, events coordinator. “We're super encouraged for the increase in interest and development here in the area."

Spring Fling 2023 is from 11 am to 4 pm Saturday at the Riverwalk in Jenks.

"This Saturday is one of first outdoor activities and it's our Spring Fling,” Givens said. “I think that the weather may not be spring-ish, but the good thing is we're going to have things to keep everybody warm and the kids."

For more information, visit the Riverwalk website.

