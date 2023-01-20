Sports betting legalization on the table for Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Jan. 20 is the last day for Oklahoma legislators to introduce bills for the upcoming session. This month, Rep. Ken Luttrell, of Ponca City, filed House Bill 3008 which would add in-person sports betting to the Oklahoma State Tribal Gaming Compact.

As Tulsans have come to Fair Meadows to bet on horse races for decades, it’s left many of them wondering why people can place wagers on horses there but not in the casinos. That could change this year.

Rep. Luttrell says he’s spoke with gaming tribes to gauge interest and feels it’s the right time for Oklahoma to partner with them to ensure a competitive gaming playing field with surrounding states.

Gov. Stitt has voiced his support on Twitter, provided it’s fair, transparent and the state could maximize revenue potential.

Kenneth Butler, a longtime better in Tulsa, says he often goes to Kansas to sports bet, since it’s legal.

“Just by going ahead and legalizing it here in the state whenever adjoining states are doing it - you don’t want those tax dollars going somewhere else anyway," Butler said.

Luttrell proposed a similar bill last session, but it failed.

2 News is waiting on a statement from the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

The 2023 legislative session begins on Feb. 6. We'll keep you posted if the bill passes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --