SPERRY STORM: 1 injured, multiple structures damaged from storm

SPERRY, Okla. — A church in Sperry, Oklahoma, was almost done being built until a storm came through and ripped the roof off of this building.

The pastor told 2 News it's a major setback. Not only did he tell 2 News it was a major setback, but what led up to the storm and the chaotic scene after.

The Vang family was left in shock after a powerful storm damaged their church, which had been under construction for over a year.

"Everything was just crazy and chaotic, it was scary, it just happened in seconds it comes, and it goes, and debris is everywhere," Salad Vang said.

The family was inside an RV when the carport was hit.

"My wife and I were in the RV with our other kids, and we were like, where is everybody, is everyone ok, everything is just shaking, like falling apart," Vang said.

Salad Vang's two children were outside in the chicken coop when the storm hit, and Vang's daughter left with stitches.

Now, the Vangs' are cleaning up what's left of their church and home and keeping their faith strong so that they can resume services next week.

"Unfortunate, but we pray to god that he will come through and help us out," Vang said.

