Special elections held around Green Country on July 11

Tuesday is Election Day for several counties around Green Country.

In Cherokee County, residents are voting on a $14.1 million bond for Hulbert Public Schools.

The bond would go toward a new track since their current one is cracking, crumbling, and growing grass long enough to be a safety hazard.

In Muskogee County, Council Hill, Porum, and Taft will vote on a 25-year agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas.

In Haskell County, voters have two questions to decide on.

First, the entire county will vote on the alcohol sales on Sunday.

The question reads:

"Shall the retail sale of alcoholic beverages by the individual drink for on premises consumption be authorized and made lawful in Haskell County, Oklahoma, on the first day of the week, commonly called Sunday, when the day is not otherwise prohibited by law as on Christmas, Easter and Election Day."

Second, the town of Kinta will vote on a 25-year agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The proposition reads:

"An ordinance granting to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) the right, privilege and non-exclusive franchise for twenty-five years to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale, and control of electricity and communications circuits for itself and others in, under, over, across, through and along any and all of the present and future streets, alleys, avenues, ways and other public places and grounds within the limits of the Town of Kinta, Haskell County, Oklahoma; and granting PSO the right to operate an electric business pursuant to reasonable rules and regulation by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission; with PSO agreeing to charge legal rates for the electric service; and, if possible, to sell and deliver to the Town all electricity and services requested by it; providing for payment to the Town by PSO of a monthly fee on gross receipts from the delivery and sale of electricity; and providing for the repeal of conflicting ordinances; and declaring an emergency."

