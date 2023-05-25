Southern Rock Energy Partners chooses Cushing for new refinery

CUSHING, Okla. — Wednesday night, Cushing residents enjoyed the nice weather; sitting on the park bench and walking their dogs. Soon, more than 400 people could join them, thanks to a new crude refinery headed to town.

Bruce Johnson with the Cushing Economic Development Foundation thinks it will benefit Cushing and the country.

“They wanna come in and add energy security to the United States, by having domestically-produced light sweet crude," Johnson said, "I think there’s gonna be a good balance between this project and green energy supplies.”

Oil is nothing new for Cushing. In the early 1900s, wildcatters made their money in Cushing and nearby Drumright.

“This has kind of taken us back to a centuries old tradition of finding the oil, producing the oil, refining the oil, then sending it out to the rest of the world’s markets," Johnson said.

Texas-based Southern Rock Energy partners chose Cushing over a possible Texas location, and they tell 2 News, they want their footprint to extend beyond the refinery.

“We’re gonna weave into the fabric of the community. We want to be a good neighbor, so we’re here to do what’s best for all of us,” Steven Ward, Managing Member of Southern Rock Energy Partners said.

This has been in the works since March 2021, and Ward says, Cushing impressed them from the jump.

“From the moment that we reached out to Cushing, Oklahoma, they have been warm, inviting, encouraging, supportive, all the good adjectives,” Ward said.

"Rural America is still alive and open for business,” Johnson said.

