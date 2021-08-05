Watch
Someone tested positive for COVID after Sand Springs school event

Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Sand Springs Education Association President defends district going back to school
Posted at 2:24 PM, Aug 05, 2021
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools reveals someone tested positive for COVID-19 after a school event took place on Wednesday.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Sandy Durkee said someone tested positive for COVID-19 after a Chromebook checkout event at Charles Page High School.

SSPS officials say the person who tested positive was not in close contact with any students or parents during the event.

