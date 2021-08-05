Someone tested positive for COVID after Sand Springs school event

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools reveals someone tested positive for COVID-19 after a school event took place on Wednesday.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Sandy Durkee said someone tested positive for COVID-19 after a Chromebook checkout event at Charles Page High School.

SSPS officials say the person who tested positive was not in close contact with any students or parents during the event.

To find out more about Sand Springs' safety protocols for the upcoming school year, click here.

