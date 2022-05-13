Sky Ride pulled from Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair will no longer operate the Sky Ride.

Fair officials released a statement Friday saying the ride is in need of maintenance and repair, but its unique features make it too expensive to find service and maintain safely.

"The Sky Ride will no longer operate during the Tulsa State Fair. The focus on safety is always our top priority; currently the ride is in continued need of maintenance and repair. Due to the uniqueness of the ride, this type of specialized service is difficult to solidify, costly, and a limited number of providers are available in the United States.



The business decision was made to not operate the ride during the 2021 event, and Expo Square has pursued demo preparations in 2022.



Expo Square staff has exhausted all options to safely operate the ride, which has not been functional since 2019. The Sky Ride from 2015 – 2019 was operated by DMC Tulsa LLC. In December 2019, DMC officially terminated the Agreement, making the decision to no longer oversee the Sky Ride due to the lack of revenue produced and significant expenses incurred."

The Sky Ride hadn't been functional since 2019. It will be for sale in the Tulsa County Public Surplus Auction.

