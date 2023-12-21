Single mom,children surviving after apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Lashay Peters’ apartment is deplorable.

"The window got damaged, the blinds got damaged, the carpet, the walls," Peters said.

It wreaks. The smell of smoke damage is choking. The floors are sticky and the walls are dirty.

"It ain’t right," Jamaun Dennis, Peters' best friend said. Dennis was helping the Peterses pack for their trip to the hotel.

Dennis talked about smelling the apartment for the first time since the fire.

"The first time I came over here, I was like ‘Oh my God’ literally blew my nose, it’s just … it tore me up," Dennis said.

Peters has lived in Tulsa for one year. She works in senior healthcare. She spent the last seven in California. For two months, she and her kids slept in the family sedan.

"For us to come all the way out [to Tulsa] and accomplish a place of our own, and now look where we’re at. We’re back to square one," Peters said.

Back to square one, she says, because of the acts of some of her son’s classmates. She said they started the fire during a fight.

The Peterses got an eviction notice, which says they must vacate the apartment by Jan. 20.

It cites house rule eleven, which says in part, tenants may not "interfere with the rights, comforts and convenience of other residents," or, "cause injury to another person and or property.

Peters got in touch with Carabelle's Legacy, which has reserved a hotel room for at least the next three weeks.

Meantime, Peters is focused on giving her kids the best Christmas possible.

The gifts are covered. Carabelle’s Legacy surprised the Peters with gifts, waiting for them in their hotel room.

Peters hopes Christmas day is still magical.

"It would mean the world. Like I said, everything I do is for my kids. It’s not for me. As long as my kids is happy that’s the only thing that makes me happy," Peters said.

